#Cricket News
August 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-India take massive lead after bundling out Sri Lanka for 135

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* India take first innings lead of 352

* Kuldeep takes four wickets

* Touring side posted 487 (Updates after Sri Lanka innings)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets for 40 as India bundled out hosts Sri Lanka for 135 in their first innings for a lead of 352 on the second day of the third test on Sunday.

India were earlier all out for 487 in their first innings in the first over after lunch after Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan took a five-wicket haul for the first time in tests.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was out for 108 after scoring his first test hundred and was the last batsman to be dismissed for India, who lead the three-match series 2-0.

Sandakan finished with 5-132, while left-arm spin colleague Malinda Pushpakumara took 3-82 for the hosts. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien and Pritha Sarkar)

