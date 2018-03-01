FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Cricket News
March 1, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  1 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Thursday at Durban, South Africa

Australia are 225 for 5

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander      5
 David Warner      c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander      51
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada        14
 Steven Smith      c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj        56
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj        40
 Mitchell Marsh    Not Out                                  32
 Tim Paine         Not Out                                  21
 Extras            4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w                        6
 Total             (76.0 overs)                          225-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh
To Bat : Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel      16   3  48   0  3.00
 Vernon Philander  17   8  36   2  2.12
 Keshav Maharaj    24   4  69   2  2.88
 Kagiso Rabada     16   4  58   1  3.62
 Aiden Markram      1   0   2   0  2.00
 Theunis de Bruyn   2   0   6   0  3.00

 .......................................
 Umpire         Sundaram Ravi
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Christopher Gaffaney
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.