March 9, 2018 / 3:35 PM / in a day

Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mar  9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 2nd test between South Africa and Australia on Friday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa

South Africa trail Australia by 204 runs with 9 wickets remaining

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander           38
 David Warner      b Lungi Ngidi                                  63
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander            4
 Steven Smith      lbw Kagiso Rabada                              25
 Shaun Marsh       lbw Kagiso Rabada                              24
 Tim Paine         b Lungi Ngidi                                  36
 Mitchell Marsh    c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada               4
 Pat Cummins       c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada               0
 Mitchell Starc    b Kagiso Rabada                                 8
 Nathan Lyon       b Lungi Ngidi                                  17
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                        10
 Extras            0b 14lb 0nb 0pen 0w                            14
 Total             (71.3 overs)                          243 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Bancroft, 2-104 Khawaja, 3-117 Warner, 4-161 Smith, 5-166 Marsh, 6-170 Marsh, 7-170 Cummins, 8-182 Starc, 9-212 Lyon, 10-243 Paine

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Vernon Philander    18   7  25   2  1.39
 Kagiso Rabada       21   2  96   5  4.57
 Lungi Ngidi       13.3   3  51   3  3.78
 Keshav Maharaj      18   1  51   0  2.83
 Dean Elgar           1   0   6   0  6.00

 .......................................
 South Africa  1st innings
 Dean Elgar     Not Out               11
 Aiden Markram  lbw Pat Cummins       11
 Kagiso Rabada  Not Out               17
 Extras         0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w     0
 Total          (12.0 overs)        39-1
Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Markram
To Bat : Amla, de Villiers, du Plessis, de Bruyn, de Kock, Philander, Maharaj, Ngidi

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc   4   0  14   0  3.50
 Josh Hazlewood   5   1  16   0  3.20
 Pat Cummins      2   0   9   1  4.50
 Nathan Lyon      1   1   0   0  0.00

 .......................................
 Umpire         Christopher Gaffaney
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Sundaram Ravi
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
