Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 9 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 2nd test between South Africa and Australia on Friday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa trail Australia by 204 runs with 9 wickets remaining Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 38 David Warner b Lungi Ngidi 63 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 4 Steven Smith lbw Kagiso Rabada 25 Shaun Marsh lbw Kagiso Rabada 24 Tim Paine b Lungi Ngidi 36 Mitchell Marsh c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 4 Pat Cummins c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 0 Mitchell Starc b Kagiso Rabada 8 Nathan Lyon b Lungi Ngidi 17 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 10 Extras 0b 14lb 0nb 0pen 0w 14 Total (71.3 overs) 243 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Bancroft, 2-104 Khawaja, 3-117 Warner, 4-161 Smith, 5-166 Marsh, 6-170 Marsh, 7-170 Cummins, 8-182 Starc, 9-212 Lyon, 10-243 Paine Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Vernon Philander 18 7 25 2 1.39 Kagiso Rabada 21 2 96 5 4.57 Lungi Ngidi 13.3 3 51 3 3.78 Keshav Maharaj 18 1 51 0 2.83 Dean Elgar 1 0 6 0 6.00 ....................................... South Africa 1st innings Dean Elgar Not Out 11 Aiden Markram lbw Pat Cummins 11 Kagiso Rabada Not Out 17 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (12.0 overs) 39-1 Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Markram To Bat : Amla, de Villiers, du Plessis, de Bruyn, de Kock, Philander, Maharaj, Ngidi Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 4 0 14 0 3.50 Josh Hazlewood 5 1 16 0 3.20 Pat Cummins 2 0 9 1 4.50 Nathan Lyon 1 1 0 0 0.00 ....................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Sundaram Ravi Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe