FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Cricket News
March 9, 2018 / 3:35 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

UPDATE 3-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Mar 11 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 2nd test between South Africa and Australia on Sunday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Australia lead South Africa by 41 runs with 5 wickets remaining

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander           38
 David Warner      b Lungi Ngidi                                  63
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander            4
 Steven Smith      lbw Kagiso Rabada                              25
 Shaun Marsh       lbw Kagiso Rabada                              24
 Tim Paine         b Lungi Ngidi                                  36
 Mitchell Marsh    c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada               4
 Pat Cummins       c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada               0
 Mitchell Starc    b Kagiso Rabada                                 8
 Nathan Lyon       b Lungi Ngidi                                  17
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                        10
 Extras            0b 14lb 0nb 0pen 0w                            14
 Total             (71.3 overs)                          243 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Bancroft, 2-104 Khawaja, 3-117 Warner, 4-161 Smith, 5-166 Marsh, 6-170 Marsh, 7-170 Cummins, 8-182 Starc, 9-212 Lyon, 10-243 Paine

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Vernon Philander    18   7  25   2  1.39
 Kagiso Rabada       21   2  96   5  4.57
 Lungi Ngidi       13.3   3  51   3  3.78
 Keshav Maharaj      18   1  51   0  2.83
 Dean Elgar           1   0   6   0  6.00

 ...............................................................
 South Africa  1st innings
 Dean Elgar        c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood               57
 Aiden Markram     lbw Pat Cummins                            11
 Kagiso Rabada     b Pat Cummins                              29
 Hashim Amla       b Mitchell Starc                           56
 AB de Villiers    Not Out                                   126
 Faf du Plessis    lbw Mitchell Marsh                          9
 Theunis de Bruyn  lbw Mitchell Marsh                          1
 Quinton de Kock   b Nathan Lyon                               9
 Vernon Philander  c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins           36
 Keshav Maharaj    b Josh Hazlewood                           30
 Lungi Ngidi       Run Out Steven Smith                        5
 Extras            9b 2lb 0nb 0pen 2w                         13
 Total             (118.4 overs)                     382 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Markram, 2-67 Rabada, 3-155 Amla, 4-155 Elgar, 5-179 du Plessis, 6-183 de Bruyn, 7-227 de Kock, 8-311 Philander, 9-369 Maharaj, 10-382 Ngidi

 Bowling           Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  33.4   5  110   1  3.27
 Josh Hazlewood    30   5   98   2  3.27
 Pat Cummins       24   6   79   3  3.29  2w
 Nathan Lyon       22   5   58   1  2.64
 Mitchell Marsh     9   1   26   2  2.89

 ...........................................................
 Australia  2nd innings
 Cameron Bancroft  b Lungi Ngidi                          24
 David Warner      b Kagiso Rabada                        13
 Usman Khawaja     lbw Kagiso Rabada                      75
 Steven Smith      c Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj     11
 Shaun Marsh       c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada       1
 Mitchell Marsh    Not Out                                39
 Tim Paine         Not Out                                 5
 Extras            0b 10lb 0nb 0pen 2w                    12
 Total             (63.0 overs)                        180-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Warner, 2-62 Bancroft, 3-77 Smith, 4-86 Marsh, 5-173 Khawaja
To Bat : Cummins, Starc, Lyon, Hazlewood

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Vernon Philander  14   5  38   0  2.71
 Kagiso Rabada     16   7  38   3  2.38  1w
 Keshav Maharaj    20   2  70   1  3.50
 Lungi Ngidi       10   4  21   1  2.10
 Aiden Markram      3   1   3   0  1.00

 .......................................
 Umpire         Christopher Gaffaney
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Sundaram Ravi
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.