March 1, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Mar  3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Durban, South Africa

Australia lead South Africa by 402 runs with 1 wicket remaining

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander            5
 David Warner      c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander            51
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada              14
 Steven Smith      c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj              56
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj              40
 Mitchell Marsh    c Morne Morkel b Vernon Philander              96
 Tim Paine         c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada              25
 Pat Cummins       b Keshav Maharaj                                3
 Mitchell Starc    b Keshav Maharaj                               35
 Nathan Lyon       c Theunis de Bruyn b Keshav Maharaj            12
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                         2
 Extras            4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w                             12
 Total             (110.4 overs)                         351 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh, 6-237 Paine, 7-251 Cummins, 8-300 Starc, 9-341 Marsh, 10-351 Lyon

 Bowling             Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel        22   3   75   0  3.41
 Vernon Philander    27  12   59   3  2.19
 Keshav Maharaj    33.4   5  123   5  3.65
 Kagiso Rabada       25   7   74   2  2.96
 Aiden Markram        1   0    2   0  2.00
 Theunis de Bruyn     2   0    6   0  3.00

 ...............................................................
 South Africa  1st innings
 Dean Elgar        c&b Nathan Lyon                             7
 Aiden Markram     c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins           32
 Hashim Amla       c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon            0
 AB de Villiers    Not Out                                    71
 Faf du Plessis    c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc               15
 Theunis de Bruyn  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc                6
 Quinton de Kock   b Nathan Lyon                              20
 Vernon Philander  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc                8
 Keshav Maharaj    b Josh Hazlewood                            0
 Kagiso Rabada     lbw Mitchell Starc                          3
 Morne Morkel      b Mitchell Starc                            0
 Extras            0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w                          0
 Total             (51.4 overs)                      162 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Elgar, 2-27 Amla, 3-55 Markram, 4-92 du Plessis, 5-108 de Bruyn, 6-150 de Kock, 7-158 Philander, 8-159 Maharaj, 9-162 Rabada, 10-162 Morkel

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  10.4   3  34   5  3.19
 Josh Hazlewood    13   5  31   1  2.38
 Nathan Lyon       16   3  50   3  3.12
 Pat Cummins       12   2  47   1  3.92

 ............................................................
 Australia  2nd innings
 Cameron Bancroft  st Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj     53
 David Warner      c (Sub) b Kagiso Rabada                 28
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj       6
 Steven Smith      lbw Dean Elgar                          38
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Morne Morkel         33
 Mitchell Marsh    c Hashim Amla b Kagiso Rabada            6
 Tim Paine         c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj       14
 Pat Cummins       Not Out                                 17
 Mitchell Starc    c Dean Elgar b Morne Morkel              7
 Nathan Lyon       c Hashim Amla b Morne Morkel             2
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                  4
 Extras            0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w                       5
 Total             (71.4 overs)                         213-9
Fall of Wickets : 1-56 Warner, 2-71 Khawaja, 3-108 Bancroft, 4-146 Smith, 5-156 Marsh, 6-175 Paine, 7-185 Marsh, 8-203 Starc, 9-209 Lyon

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel      13.4   4  42   3  3.07
 Vernon Philander    14   4  35   0  2.50
 Keshav Maharaj      28   4  93   3  3.32
 Kagiso Rabada       13   5  28   2  2.15
 Dean Elgar           3   1  10   1  3.33

 .......................................
 Umpire         Sundaram Ravi
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Christopher Gaffaney
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
