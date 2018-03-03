UPDATE 3-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Durban, South Africa Australia lead South Africa by 402 runs with 1 wicket remaining Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 5 David Warner c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander 51 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 14 Steven Smith c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 56 Shaun Marsh c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 40 Mitchell Marsh c Morne Morkel b Vernon Philander 96 Tim Paine c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 25 Pat Cummins b Keshav Maharaj 3 Mitchell Starc b Keshav Maharaj 35 Nathan Lyon c Theunis de Bruyn b Keshav Maharaj 12 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 2 Extras 4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (110.4 overs) 351 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh, 6-237 Paine, 7-251 Cummins, 8-300 Starc, 9-341 Marsh, 10-351 Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Morne Morkel 22 3 75 0 3.41 Vernon Philander 27 12 59 3 2.19 Keshav Maharaj 33.4 5 123 5 3.65 Kagiso Rabada 25 7 74 2 2.96 Aiden Markram 1 0 2 0 2.00 Theunis de Bruyn 2 0 6 0 3.00 ............................................................... South Africa 1st innings Dean Elgar c&b Nathan Lyon 7 Aiden Markram c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 32 Hashim Amla c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 0 AB de Villiers Not Out 71 Faf du Plessis c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 15 Theunis de Bruyn c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 6 Quinton de Kock b Nathan Lyon 20 Vernon Philander c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 8 Keshav Maharaj b Josh Hazlewood 0 Kagiso Rabada lbw Mitchell Starc 3 Morne Morkel b Mitchell Starc 0 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (51.4 overs) 162 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Elgar, 2-27 Amla, 3-55 Markram, 4-92 du Plessis, 5-108 de Bruyn, 6-150 de Kock, 7-158 Philander, 8-159 Maharaj, 9-162 Rabada, 10-162 Morkel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10.4 3 34 5 3.19 Josh Hazlewood 13 5 31 1 2.38 Nathan Lyon 16 3 50 3 3.12 Pat Cummins 12 2 47 1 3.92 ............................................................ Australia 2nd innings Cameron Bancroft st Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj 53 David Warner c (Sub) b Kagiso Rabada 28 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj 6 Steven Smith lbw Dean Elgar 38 Shaun Marsh c AB de Villiers b Morne Morkel 33 Mitchell Marsh c Hashim Amla b Kagiso Rabada 6 Tim Paine c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 14 Pat Cummins Not Out 17 Mitchell Starc c Dean Elgar b Morne Morkel 7 Nathan Lyon c Hashim Amla b Morne Morkel 2 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 4 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (71.4 overs) 213-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-56 Warner, 2-71 Khawaja, 3-108 Bancroft, 4-146 Smith, 5-156 Marsh, 6-175 Paine, 7-185 Marsh, 8-203 Starc, 9-209 Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Morne Morkel 13.4 4 42 3 3.07 Vernon Philander 14 4 35 0 2.50 Keshav Maharaj 28 4 93 3 3.32 Kagiso Rabada 13 5 28 2 2.15 Dean Elgar 3 1 10 1 3.33 ....................................... Umpire Sundaram Ravi Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Christopher Gaffaney Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe