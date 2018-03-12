UPDATE 4-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 12 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of 2nd test between South Africa and Australia on Monday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa win by 6 wickets Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 38 David Warner b Lungi Ngidi 63 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 4 Steven Smith lbw Kagiso Rabada 25 Shaun Marsh lbw Kagiso Rabada 24 Tim Paine b Lungi Ngidi 36 Mitchell Marsh c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 4 Pat Cummins c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 0 Mitchell Starc b Kagiso Rabada 8 Nathan Lyon b Lungi Ngidi 17 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 10 Extras 0b 14lb 0nb 0pen 0w 14 Total (71.3 overs) 243 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Bancroft, 2-104 Khawaja, 3-117 Warner, 4-161 Smith, 5-166 Marsh, 6-170 Marsh, 7-170 Cummins, 8-182 Starc, 9-212 Lyon, 10-243 Paine Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Vernon Philander 18 7 25 2 1.39 Kagiso Rabada 21 2 96 5 4.57 Lungi Ngidi 13.3 3 51 3 3.78 Keshav Maharaj 18 1 51 0 2.83 Dean Elgar 1 0 6 0 6.00 ............................................................... South Africa 1st innings Dean Elgar c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 57 Aiden Markram lbw Pat Cummins 11 Kagiso Rabada b Pat Cummins 29 Hashim Amla b Mitchell Starc 56 AB de Villiers Not Out 126 Faf du Plessis lbw Mitchell Marsh 9 Theunis de Bruyn lbw Mitchell Marsh 1 Quinton de Kock b Nathan Lyon 9 Vernon Philander c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 36 Keshav Maharaj b Josh Hazlewood 30 Lungi Ngidi Run Out Steven Smith 5 Extras 9b 2lb 0nb 0pen 2w 13 Total (118.4 overs) 382 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Markram, 2-67 Rabada, 3-155 Amla, 4-155 Elgar, 5-179 du Plessis, 6-183 de Bruyn, 7-227 de Kock, 8-311 Philander, 9-369 Maharaj, 10-382 Ngidi Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 33.4 5 110 1 3.27 Josh Hazlewood 30 5 98 2 3.27 Pat Cummins 24 6 79 3 3.29 2w Nathan Lyon 22 5 58 1 2.64 Mitchell Marsh 9 1 26 2 2.89 ................................................................. Australia 2nd innings Cameron Bancroft b Lungi Ngidi 24 David Warner b Kagiso Rabada 13 Usman Khawaja lbw Kagiso Rabada 75 Steven Smith c Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj 11 Shaun Marsh c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 1 Mitchell Marsh b Kagiso Rabada 45 Tim Paine Not Out 28 Pat Cummins c Theunis de Bruyn b Kagiso Rabada 5 Mitchell Starc c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 1 Nathan Lyon c Quinton de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 5 Josh Hazlewood c Lungi Ngidi b Keshav Maharaj 17 Extras 2b 10lb 0nb 0pen 2w 14 Total (79.0 overs) 239 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Warner, 2-62 Bancroft, 3-77 Smith, 4-86 Marsh, 5-173 Khawaja, 6-186 Marsh, 7-202 Cummins, 8-204 Starc, 9-211 Lyon, 10-239 Hazlewood Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Vernon Philander 18 5 56 0 3.11 Kagiso Rabada 22 9 54 6 2.45 1w Keshav Maharaj 23 2 90 2 3.91 Lungi Ngidi 13 5 24 2 1.85 Aiden Markram 3 1 3 0 1.00 ......................................................... South Africa 2nd innings Aiden Markram c Steven Smith b Josh Hazlewood 21 Dean Elgar c&b Nathan Lyon 5 Hashim Amla c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins 27 AB de Villiers c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 28 Faf du Plessis Not Out 2 Theunis de Bruyn Not Out 15 Extras 4b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 4 Total (22.5 overs) 102-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Elgar, 2-32 Markram, 3-81 Amla, 4-81 de Villiers Did Not Bat : de Kock, Philander, Maharaj, Rabada, Ngidi Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 3 0 15 0 5.00 Josh Hazlewood 6 0 26 1 4.33 Nathan Lyon 9 0 44 2 4.89 Pat Cummins 4.5 0 13 1 2.69 ....................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Sundaram Ravi Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe