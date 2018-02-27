FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Australia first test

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the first test match between South Africa and Australia, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE

Kingsmead, Durban - Capacity: 25,000

The site of the timeless test against England in 1939, which ended in a draw when the visitors had to catch a boat home, has seen one win in the last seven tests for South Africa.

Australia won by 175 runs on their last visit in 2009 and in similarly convincing fashion in 2006.

South Africa have won 14 of their 42 tests at the Durban ground, including victory by an innings and 129 runs in 1970 when Graeme Pollock and Barry Richards thrashed the Australian bowling to all parts of the ground as they scored 274 and 140 respectively.

WHEN

March 1-5. Play starts at 1000 local time (0800 GMT)

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: second)

Squad - Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada

Coach: Ottis Gibson

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: third)

Squad - Steve Smith (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Sundarama Ravi (India)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

RESULTS

Previous tests against Australia in Durban

Matches: 11

Australia wins: 5

South Africa wins: 3

Draws: 3

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2009 Australia won by 175 runs

2006 Australia won by 112 runs

2004 South Africa won by five wickets

1994 Match drawn

1970 South Africa won by an innings and 129 runs

REMAINING FIXTURES (start time GMT)

Second test March 9-12 Port Elizabeth (0800)

Third test March 23-26 Cape Town (0800)

Fourth test March 30-April 3 Johannesburg (0800) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ken Ferris)