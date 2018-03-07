FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Australia - second test

PORT ELIZABETH, March 7 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on the second test match between South Africa and Australia, which starts on Friday:

WHERE?

St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth - Capacity: 19,000

The venue hosted the first test outside of Australia and England in March 1889 when the English beat South Africa by eight wickets.

In 1896, England’s George Lohmann took 7-38 in South Africa’s first innings and 8-7 in the second as the home side were skittled out for 30 runs. South Africa won by 231 runs the last time they hosted Australia at the venue just over four years ago.

The previous 28 tests at the venue have seen South Africa win 12 times, the latest by an innings and 120 runs in a day and half against Zimbabwe in December in the first four-day test, which was also the first day-night test in South Africa.

WHEN?

March 9-13. Play starts at 1000 local time (0800 GMT)

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: second)

Squad - Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

Coach: Ottis Gibson

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: third)

Squad - Steve Smith (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Sundarama Ravi (India)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

HISTORY

Previous South Africa v Australia tests in Port Elizabeth

Matches: 6

South Africa wins: 3

Australia wins: 3

Year Winner Margin

1950 Australia innings and 259 runs

1958 Australia 8 wickets

1967 South Africa 7 wickets

1970 South Africa 323 runs

1997 Australia 2 wickets

2014 South Africa 231 runs

CURRENT TOUR

First test:

Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs at Kingsmead, Durban

Remaining tests:

Third test March 22-26 (0800) Newlands, Cape Town

Fourth test March 30-April 3 (0800) Wanderers, Johannesburg (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O’Brien)