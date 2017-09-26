FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Bangladesh test series
#Cricket News
September 26, 2017 / 2:30 PM / in 23 days

FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v Bangladesh test series

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Factbox on the two-test series between South Africa and Bangladesh, which starts at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

FIXTURES 1st test – Sept. 28-Oct. 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 2nd test - Oct. 6-10, Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

SOUTH AFRICA Test ranking: 2 Coach: Ottis Gibson Captain: Faf du Plessis Squad: Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada

Recent form: Lost to England 2-1 in four-match away series Beat New Zealand 1-0 in three-match away series Beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match home series

BANGLADESH Test ranking: 9 Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim Squad: Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

Recent form: Drew with Australia 1-1 in two-test home series Drew with Sri Lanka 1-1 in two-test away series Lost to India 1-0 in single away test

HEAD TO HEAD: Total: 10 South Africa wins: 8 Draws: 2

IN SOUTH AFRICA: Total matches: 4 South Africa wins: 4

LAST SIX TESTS: 2015 (Dhaka) - Match drawn 2016 (Chittagong) - Match drawn 2008 (Pretoria) - South Africa won by an innings & 48 runs 2008 (Bloemfontein) - South Africa won by an innings and 129 runs 2008 (Chittagong) - South Africa won by an innings and 205 runs 2008 (Dhaka) - South Africa won by five wickets (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town,; Editing by Ed Osmond)

