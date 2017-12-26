Cricket-South Africa 96 for two after first session

PORT ELIZABETH, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Opener Aiden Markram was edging towards his half-century at the end of the first session but Zimbabwe bagged two cheap wickets as South Africa went to tea 96 for two on the first day of the day-night test at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

Markram was not out on 44 while captain AB de Villiers, making a return to the test arena for the first time in almost two years, had scored 15 runs.

De Villiers is captaining the side after Faf du Plessis was ruled out by a viral infection on the morning of the one-off test, which is the first to be played over four days since the International Cricket Council tweaked test rules in October.

Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla lost their wickets with chipped shots to Peter Moor at midwicket. Elgar went for 31 off the bowling of Kyle Jarvis and Hashim Amla was out for five off Christopher Mpofu just three overs later.

The home team won the toss and elected to bat in the first day-night test in South Africa and struggled initially against the pink ball before beginning to build a foundation in a lengthy opening 30-over session. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)