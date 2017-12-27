Cricket-Zimbabwe made to follow on after being bowled out for 68

PORT ELIZABETH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The inaugural four-day test was in danger of finishing inside two as Zimbabwe were put into bat again on Wednesday after being bowled out for 68 in their first innings in reply to South Africa’s 309-9 declared.

Zimbabwe were 36 without loss in their follow-on, still 205 runs behind at the end of the first session of the second day of the day-night test at St George’s Park.

Chamu Chibhabha (6) and Craig Ervine (13) will resume after the tea break.

Veteran Hamilton Masakadza, who was trapped leg before wicket with the first ball of Zimbabwe’s first innings on Tuesday, had to go off after being struck on the elbow with seven runs to his name at the start of the second innings. He can return again at the fall of the next wicket if fit to continue.

Morne Morkel, who claimed three wickets on Tuesday as Zimbabwe were reduced to 30-4 overnight, completed a five wicket haul as he took two quick scalps at the start of the second day to finish with figures of 5-21.

Zimbabwe, bottom of the 10-team ICC test rankings, had a steady procession of batsmen heading back to their change room as Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each. They were bowled out in 30.1 overs for their fourth lowest test innings total.

Nightwatchman Kyle Jarvis top scored with 23 off 50 balls while debutant Ryan Burl, who scored 16, was the only other Zimbabwean batsman to get to double figures.

South Africa enforced the follow-on but failed to take a wicket in the opening 13 overs. They will likely make a breakthrough as dusk falls and conditions become much harder for the batsmen.

The four-day test is the first since the International Cricket Council tweaked regulations to give some of the weaker nations a more sporting chance, in the wake of Afghanistan and Ireland being granted test status.

The one-off encounter is also the first day-night test to be held in South Africa. It is providing the home team with preparation for their three-test series against top ranked side India, which begins next week. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)