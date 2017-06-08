FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russia's Sberbank says Croatian court rejects claim on Agrokor new loan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 8, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's Sberbank says Croatian court rejects claim on Agrokor new loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank said on Thursday that the Commercial Court in Zagreb has rejected its claim asking to bar Agrokor from entering into new financing agreements under a roll-up option.

"This effectively means that, according to the judges who considered the applications, the current version of Lex Agrokor does not provide any protection for creditors against unreasonable and illegal actions of the company," the bank said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sberbank said it was filing a lawsuit trying to prevent new loans at a roll-up option, which allows new creditors to claim superiority to their previous debt to Agrokor, Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.