FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK arrests owner of Croatia's Agrokor, Croatian police say
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 7, 2017 / 12:57 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UK arrests owner of Croatia's Agrokor, Croatian police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The owner of Croatia’s food group Agrokor, who is under investigation in Croatia, was detained in London on the basis of a European arrest warrant, Croatian police said on Tuesday.

Ivica Todoric and 14 other people are being investigated over the circumstances that created a debt crisis at Agrokor .

“Croatian police was notified that Ivica Todoric had been called to come into Charing Cross Police Station, where he was arrested on the basis of the European arrest warrant,” police said on its website. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.