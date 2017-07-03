FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Russia's VTB may contribute to 530 mln euro loan to Agrokor
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 3, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a month ago

Russia's VTB may contribute to 530 mln euro loan to Agrokor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Russia's VTB, one of the biggest lenders to the indebted Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor, may contribute to a new loan to the company, the bank said in emailed comments on Monday.

Last month, Agrokor has secured a total of 530 million euro ($602.4 million) loan from banks, bondholders and suppliers, as a part of the restructure process and under so-called "roll-up" arrangement.

This means that when the loan matures, Agrokor will settle some of its other debts to the lenders at the same time as repaying the loan.

VTB did not say how much it is considering to contribute but added that it did not plan to sell its exposure on Agrokor. Russia's Sberbank, Agrokor's biggest lender, did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Kira Zavyalova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.