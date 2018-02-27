FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Croatia govt nominates new crisis manager in Agrokor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Croatian government nominated Fabris Perusko on Tuesday as new crisis manager in the indebted food concern Agrokor, whose task will be to reach a settlement among creditors by mid-July.

Perusko, who has professional experience in restructuring business, has been working as a management board member of newspaper retail chain Tisak which is part of Agrokor.

Former crisis manager Ante Ramljak stepped down last week after the government voiced discontent with the fact that the company where Ramljak previously worked had been engaged as a consultant in Agrokor’s restructuring process.

Reporting by Igor Ilic

