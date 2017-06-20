FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Croatia's Zagrebacki Holding utility to issue 2nd tranche of 7-yr bond
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 20, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 months ago

Croatia's Zagrebacki Holding utility to issue 2nd tranche of 7-yr bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, June 20 (Reuters) - Croatian utility Zagrebacki Holding said on Tuesday it would issue a second tranche of its seven-year bond next month.

"The second tranche will have a value of up to 500 million kuna ($75.21 million) ... The expected date of the issue is July 3, 2017," Zagrebacki Holding said in a statement.

The first tranche, worth 1.8 billion kuna and yielding 4.35 percent, was issued last July. The bond carries a fixed annual interest rate of 3.875 percent.

Zagrebacki Holding said it would use the issue to refinance a 10-year bond worth 153.7 million euros ($171.4 million) that matures on July 10 and to finance the company's capital projects.

The arrangers are the biggest local banks, Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit, and Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 6.6484 kuna)

$1 = 0.8968 euros Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.