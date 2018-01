ZAGREB, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Thursday it had bought 405.5 million euros ($489.11 million) from commercial banks in an effort to counter recent upward pressure on the national kuna currency.

It bought the euros at an average rate of 7.4535 kuna per euro. After the intervention the kuna was quoted at 7.4220/70 to the euro, little changed from its level before the intervention. ($1 = 0.8290 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Gareth Jones)