Croatia's INA unit wins Ukraine drilling deals

SARAJEVO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Croatia's CROSCO, part of energy group INA, said on Thursday it had won deals worth 47 million euros ($56 million) to drill 12 wells in Ukraine.

The contracts for Ukraine's state-run company UkrHazVydobuvannia provide for drilling operations to begin in the third quarter of 2017, and CROSCO plans to drill two wells per year, it added.

INA, in which Hungarian energy firm MOL holds just below 50 percent and the Croatian government has almost 45 percent, reported higher sales and profit in the first half of 2017 due to higher prices and production, as well as expansion of its retail network.

INA is the dominant fuel retailer in Croatia. It has upstream and downstream businesses and is involved in gas and oil exploration and drilling in the Middle East and Africa.