February 21, 2018 / 10:52 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia's Crown Resorts H1 net profit up, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts on Thursday reported a marginal rise in first-half profit as better performance in Melbourne, slightly outweighed declines elsewhere.

Normalised net profit before one-off items was A$192.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement, compared with A$191.3 million last year. This beat expectations of A$178 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total turnover from high-end tourists on casino package holidays to Australia rose 16 percent to A$22.6 billion.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and XXXXXXXXXXXX

