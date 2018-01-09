FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Showa Shell sees Q1 crude refining down 5 pct y/y
#Energy
January 9, 2018 / 2:10 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's Showa Shell sees Q1 crude refining down 5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said late last week that its group refineries would refine 5 percent less crude for the local market in January-March than the same time a year ago, in line with the outlook for domestic demand.

Showa Shell said its four group refineries would refine 7.35 million kilolitres (513,700 barrels per day) of crude in the first quarter of the year. They have a total capacity of 588,000 bpd.

Refining volumes for export markets were not released.

The four group refineries are: Showa Shell’s 255,000-bpd Yokkaichi plant, unit Toa Oil’s 70,000-bpd Keihin plant, affiliate Seibu Oil’s 120,000-bpd Yamaguchi refinery and a 143,000-bpd Sodegaura refinery operated by Fuji Oil in which Showa Shell has a 6.6-percent stake.

There will be no group refinery maintenance during the three months, a Showa Shell spokeswoman said.

Idemitsu Kosan Co has completed the purchase of just under a third of Showa Shell, but its goals for full integration have been delayed indefinitely after opposition from Idemitsu’s founding family. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

