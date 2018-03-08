FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Asian Currency News
March 8, 2018 / 1:48 AM / in 2 days

Japan's FSA issues punishments to cryptocurrency exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators on Thursday issued punishment notices to several cryptocurrency exchanges and forced others to halt business, in an effort to shore up consumer protection after the $530 million theft of digital money from Coincheck.

The Financial Services Agency issued business improvement orders to Coincheck and six other exchanges. It ordered the suspension of operations at Bit Station and FSHO for one month starting Thursday, the FSA said in a statement.

The FSA said Coincheck lacked a proper internal control system for risks such as money laundering and terrorism financing. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.