Coincheck to reimburse investors from next week after $530 million hack

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc plans to reimburse from next week investors who lost digital money in the late-January theft of $530 million, it said on Thursday in a statement.

The exchange also said it plans to resume services for some cryptocurrencies from next week. Coincheck froze all withdrawals of yen and cryptocurrencies following the heist, and resumed yen withdrawals last month. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Sam Holmes)