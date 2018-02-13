FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 3:12 AM / a day ago

Cryptocurrency traders to file lawsuit against Coincheck on Thursday -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A group of cryptocurrency traders will file a lawsuit against Coincheck Inc on Thursday over last month’s theft of $530 million in digital money from the Tokyo-based exchange, a lawyer representing the claimants said.

The ten traders will file a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court over Coincheck freezing withdrawals of cryptocurrencies, Hiromu Mochizuki, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, told Reuters.

Coincheck representatives did not immediately respond to phone and emailed requests for comment. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

