Cryptocurrency traders to file lawsuit against Coincheck on Thursday -lawyer

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A group of cryptocurrency traders will file a lawsuit against Coincheck Inc on Thursday over last month’s theft of $530 million in digital money from the Tokyo-based exchange, a lawyer representing the claimants said.

The ten traders will file a lawsuit at the Tokyo District Court over Coincheck freezing withdrawals of cryptocurrencies, Hiromu Mochizuki, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, told Reuters.

Coincheck representatives did not immediately respond to phone and emailed requests for comment. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson Editing by Shri Navaratnam)