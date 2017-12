NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CSX Corp Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has died, the freight railway operator said on Saturday, just a few days after announcing that he was taking a medical leave of absence.

Harrison, 73, died “due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness,” the company said in a statement on Saturday, adding that he would be succeeded for now by acting CEO Jim Foote. (Reporting by Christian Plumb, editing by G Crosse)