6 days ago
Cummins profit rises 4.4 percent
#Auto Manufacturing
August 1, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 6 days ago

Cummins profit rises 4.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales across its businesses.

Net income attributable to Cummins rose to $424 million, or $2.53 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, from $406 million, or $2.40 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 12.1 percent to $5.08 billion.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company also raised its 2017 revenue forecast, while keeping the earnings before interest and tax outlook unchanged. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

