February 6, 2018 / 12:41 PM / a day ago

Cummins quarterly sales rise 21.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 21.6 percent rise in quarterly sales on Tuesday, helped by a stronger U.S. economy which is driving demand for large trucks.

Net loss attributable to Cummins was $274 million, or $1.65 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $378 million, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included $777 million in one-time charges related to tax reform.

Net sales rose to $5.48 billion from $4.50 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

