MOVES-CUNA Mutual Group names new leaders for wealth management business

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mutual insurance company CUNA Mutual Group said on Monday it appointed Rob Comfort as president of CUNA Brokerage Services, responsible for sales operations and developing its network of advisors.

The company also hired Martin Powell as vice president of strategic account development and management for its wealth management business.

Comfort joins CUNA from LPL Financial, where he was executive vice president. Powell most recently served as vice president and senior account manager at Lincoln Financial Group.