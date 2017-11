Nov 6 (Reuters) - Drug distributor McKesson Corp said on Monday it would buy rival CVS Health Corp’s unit in a deal valued at $735 million in cash.

The unit, RxCrossroads, provides tailored services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers.

McKesson said it expects the deal to add about 20 cents to its adjusted earnings per share by the third year after the deal closes. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)