BNP Paribas says its real estate business impacted by global cyber attack

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' real estate unit took a hit from the global cyber attack that disrupted the computers of companies around the world on Tuesday, France's biggest bank said in a statement.

"The international cyber attack hit our non-bank subsidiary, Real Estate. The necessary measures have been taken to rapidly contain the attack," the bank said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas Real Estate provides advisory, property and investment management and development services to corporates mostly in Europe. It employed 3,472 staff at end-2016, operated in 16 countries, and had 24 billion euros ($27.3 billion) in assets under management, according to BNP's annual report.