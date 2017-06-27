FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
One company in Norway under ongoing ransomware attack -security authority
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 27, 2017 / 2:52 PM / a month ago

One company in Norway under ongoing ransomware attack -security authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - A ransomware cyber attack is taking place this afternoon in Norway and is affecting an unnamed "international company", the Nordic country's national security authority said on Tuesday.

A ransomware attack encrypts one's email and computer and can only be unlocked if money is paid.

"We see there is a ransomware attack that is actually ongoing. Only one international company has been affected in Norway," said a spokeswoman for the authority, who declined to name the firm.

"We have some extra resources to follow the situation closely ... We assume it is similar to the attack on Maersk," she added. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.