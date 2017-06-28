FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Russia c.bank: Tuesday cyber attack similar to WannaCry, Petya
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 28, 2017 / 2:39 PM / a month ago

Russia c.bank: Tuesday cyber attack similar to WannaCry, Petya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.

The bank said its centre for monitoring and reacting to computer attacks had sent out instructions to companies on how to detect and counter the malware.

It said it had found isolated cases of infection as a result of the attack, but that the consequences were quickly dealt with. It added that some institutions were still receiving infected files. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.