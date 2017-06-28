FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin urges international action to combat cyber crime
June 28, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a month ago

Kremlin urges international action to combat cyber crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Cyber attacks like the one which hit Russia and other countries on Tuesday underline the need for a concerted international action to fight cyber crime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Tuesday's cyber attack caused no serious problems at a corporate or state level in Russia, Peskov also told a conference call with reporters. He said the Kremlin had no information about the origin of that attack.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

