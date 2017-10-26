NotPetya hackers likely behind BadRabbit attack - researchers

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hackers responsible for the NotPetya cyber attack which crippled businesses in Ukraine and around the world in June were likely behind a smaller-scale attack on Russia and other countries this week, Russia-based cyber security firm Group-IB said on Thursday.

Attacks using malware called “BadRabbit” hit Russia and other nations on Tuesday, taking down Russia’s Interfax news agency and causing flight delays at Ukraine’s Odessa airport.

“It is highly likely that the same group of hackers was behind BadRabbit ransomware attack on Oct. 25, 2017 and the epidemic of the NotPetya virus, which attacked the energy, telecommunications and financial sectors in Ukraine in June 2017,” Group-IB said in a technical report.

“Research revealed that the BadRabbit code was compiled from NotPetya sources.” (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)