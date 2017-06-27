FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French company St Gobain says has been victim of cyberattack
June 27, 2017

French company St Gobain says has been victim of cyberattack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.

"Along with other big companies, St Gobain has been the victim of a cyberattack. As a security measure and in order to protect our data, we have isolated our computer systems," said a company spokesman.

The spokesman added St Gobain was in the process of trying to fix the problem. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

