a month ago
TNT Express facing interference with some of its systems
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
June 27, 2017 / 4:47 PM / a month ago

TNT Express facing interference with some of its systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - The Netherlands-based shipping company TNT Express said on Tuesday it was experiencing interference with some of its systems, following a global ransomware attack.

"We are assessing the situation and are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and the world's biggest advertising agency WPP.

Reporting by Clement Rouget; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair

