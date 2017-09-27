Europol: Ransomware top threat in 2017 cybercrime "epidemic"

AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ransomware eclipsed most other forms of cybercrime as on-line crime surged in 2017, European policing agency Europol said on Wednesday, citing high-profile attacks such as the “WannaCry” that reached millions of computers.

“The last year has been exceptional, given the size and the type and the range of the attacks that we’ve seen,” Europol director Rob Wainwright said, detailing an annual review of Internet crime threats. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Angus MacSwan)