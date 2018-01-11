AMD chips exposed to both variants of Spectre security flaw

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc said on Thursday its microprocessors are susceptible to both variants of Spectre security flaw.

"While we believe that AMD's processor architectures make it difficult to exploit Variant 2, we continue to work closely with the industry on this threat," Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster wrote in a blog post. (bit.ly/2mlelIr)

AMD’s shares have gained nearly 20 percent since the flaws were made public on Jan. 3 as investors speculated that it could wrest market share from Intel, which is most exposed to the flaws. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)