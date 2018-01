Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp said some of its chipsets have been affected by Spectre, a memory corruption flaw that allows hackers to bypass operating systems and steal passwords of devices.

The company is providing a initial security update to mitigate the vulnerabilities to its affected chipsets, which include GeForce, Tesla, Grid, NVS and Quadro, it said in a blogpost on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2DeYzXN) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)