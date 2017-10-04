FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fast-food runner Sonic notifies of data breach
October 4, 2017

Fast-food runner Sonic notifies of data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fast-food chain operator Sonic Corp said on Wednesday a malware attack at some of its drive-in outlets may have allowed hackers to access customers’ debit and credit card information.

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity first reported the news last week and added that the activity may have led to millions of stolen credit and debit card numbers being sold in underground exchanges. (bit.ly/2xve25F)

Sonic said it would offer free identity theft protection for affected customers, in wake of the breach.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

