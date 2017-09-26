Fast-food runner Sonic's payment systems breached -KrebsOnSecurity

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. fast-food chain operator Sonic Corp has acknowledged a breach affecting an unknown number of store payment systems, KrebsOnSecurity reported on Tuesday.

The cyber security blog said that millions of credit and debit card numbers were being sold on underground exchanges. (bit.ly/2xve25F)

Sonic could not be reached for comment and Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Shares of the company were down 2.4 percent at $24 in extended trading on the Nasdaq.