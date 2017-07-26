Italy's Unicredit reveals attacks on client data

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest lender UniCredit has suffered attacks on client data, with around 400,000 of its Italian customers affected by unauthorised accesses of data, potentially including personal and bank account details, it said on Wednesday.

No passwords were stolen in the attacks, which first occurred in September and October last year and then again in June and July of this year, UniCredit added in a statement.

The attacks were carried out through an external commercial partner, which UniCredit did not identify. (Reporting by Paola Arosio; Editing by Mark Bendeich)