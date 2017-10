PRAGUE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Czech car sales should rise 6 to 8 percent in 2017 to a new record, the country’s Car Importers Association said on Wednesday, citing a PwC study.

New car registrations posted a 6.6 percent rise in the first nine months of the year, putting sales on pace to beat last year’s record of 259,693 cars. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet)