February 28, 2018 / 8:13 AM / 2 days ago

Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds drop in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds decreased further to 37.77 percent in January from 41.64 percent in December, Finance Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Investors jumped into Czech bonds last year on bets the crown would gain after the central bank released it from a currency cap, which it ended last April. It has followed up with three interest rate hikes since August.

Foreigners held a record 51.35 percent of domestic bonds in September and their share has been decreasing since then.

The crown is 5.8 percent stronger against the euro since the cap was removed. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova Editing by Robert Muller)

