PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Czech car production rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, supported in part by solid domestic sales, the Automotive Industry Association said on Wednesday.

Local factories of Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto, Hyundai Motor and the Toyota-Peugeot joint venture TPCA made 1,053,489 cars combined in the January-September period, it said.

In the whole of 2016, the production reached 1,344,182. (Reporting by Robert Muller)