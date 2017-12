PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - All seven members of the Czech National Bank board will attend a Dec. 21 policy meeting, the bank said on Thursday.

The Czech central bank has raised interest rates from near zero twice since August and has signaled more hikes to come.

Markets price in the next move at the first meeting in 2018, coming in February, and see little chance of an increase this month. The bank’s main two-week repo rate currently is at 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)