Czech central bank's Hampl: interest rate rises needed

PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates should head higher, central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday, adding he has not seen anything new that would change his opinion.

Hampl, who voted in the minority for a rate hike at the last meeting in September, said he would prefer lifting rates in normal hikes of 25 basis points each.

On Tuesday, board member Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters the central bank may consider a 50 basis-point hike when it meets next on Nov. 2. Another board member, Vojtech Benda, has also said the economy would benefit from a 50-75 basis point increase before the end of this year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)