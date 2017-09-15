Czech rate hike this year realistic, central bank's Holub says

PRAGUE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Czech interest rate hike again this year is realistic, partly due to the unexpected fast rise in wages, the central bank’s monetary department director Tomas Holub was quoted as saying on Friday.

“Raising rates by the end of the year would be a result of the bank board seeing the risk of higher than forecast inflation. The unexpected fast rise of wages also falls into this picture,” Holub, who is not a member of the bank’s board, said in an interview with financial daily Hospodarske Noviny.

“Raising rates by the end of the year at the moment looks rather realistic.”