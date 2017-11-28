FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech economy showing signs of overheating-central bank governor
November 28, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

Czech economy showing signs of overheating-central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Czech economy is showing very fast growth and signs of overheating, Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.

Speaking to an economic conference, Rusnok also said it was “no tragedy” that inflation was near the upper end of the bank’s target range and that the bank wanted to continue normalising interest rates.

The central bank has delivered two interest rate hikes since August after holding borrowing costs near zero since 2012.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

