Czech central bank chief: 50 pct chance of December rate hike, no rush

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - There is a 50 percent chance the Czech central bank will raise interest rates again in December after hikes in August and November, the bank’s Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday.

Rusnok said he saw no urgency in raising rates and any move would likely be by 25 basis points, same as the last hike on Nov. 2 which brought the main repo rate to 0.5 percent.

Most analysts expect the bank to pause its hiking path at the Dec. 21 meeting and predict a next hike early next year, possibly at the next meeting on Feb. 1 when the bank’s board will discuss a quarterly update to economic forecasts.

Rusnok said he saw no big difference in hiking in December or February.

“Technically, yes, we are slightly overheating but you know on the other hand basically we do not see any booming bubbles or any other kind of unbalanced things in respective indicators so in this respect we are definitely not in an urgent situation,” told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Writing by Jan Lopatka)