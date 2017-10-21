Czech ruling party says won't be in next government with people under investigation

PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Czech centre-left Social Democrats are prepared to consider participating in the next cabinet but will not join a government that includes politicians facing criminal charges, the party’s acting leader Milan Chovanec said on Saturday.

“We cannot imagine sitting in government with any politician who has been charged,” Chovanec told reporters.

The election was won by a more than 20 point margin by the ANO party of businessman Andrej Babis, who faces charges of fraud in relation to tapping a 2 million euro subsidy in 2008. Babis’s deputy Jaroslav Faltynek also faces charges in the case. They both deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)